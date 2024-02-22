Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Polygon & Render – European Wrap 22 February

Share:

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been criticized for its lawsuit against Ripple and a crypto exchange LEJILEX along with the Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas (CFAT) filed a lawsuit against the regulator, seeking a declaration that “secondary-market sales of digital assets like the ones that LEJILEX intends to facilitate through its exchange are not sales of securities.”

XRP price is currently in an uptrend. The altcoin slipped below the psychologically important $0.55 level on Thursday and a sweep of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level is likely at $0.5219.

Polygon’s Foundation contract shelled out the last remaining 273 million MATIC tokens on Wednesday, marking the end of the vesting period. This development means that there are no more tokens to unlock i.,e all of the MATIC tokens ever minted are now in circulation.

According to Etherscan, Polygon’s vesting contract ended roughly 15 hours ago as it spits out the last 273 million MATIC tokens worth $253 million at the time of writing. Based on Coingecko data, MATIC is the 15th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and has 9.28 billion in circulating supply. Polygon price currently trades around $0.947, just above the $0.942 weekly support level. A bounce off this barrier could see a massive upswing in the near future for MATIC.

Market participants had their eyes peeled for the fourth-quarter earnings report of Nvidia (NVDA) on Wednesday. The chip-maker earnings beat led to an initial rally for AI-related tokens, but the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin (BTC) price has limited these gains on Thursday amid very volatile trading conditions for these tokens.

AI tokens Render (RNDR), Akash Network (AKT), Bittensor (TAO), Fetch.AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) price gains have almost evaporated in the past 24 hours after an initial rally driven by Nvidia’s earnings release.