Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Pi Network & Cryptos – American Wrap 06 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

Ripple (XRP) is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Bitcoin (BTC) edges up above $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as dust from the recent macro-triggered sell-off settles. The leading altcoin, Ethereum (ETH), hovers above $1,900, but resistance at $2,000 caps the upside. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) has recorded the largest intraday jump among the three assets, up over 10% to $1.35.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI hits record low despite plans to deploy KYC validator rewards in March

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.1400 at press time on Friday, recovering from a record low of $0.1300 registered earlier in the day. The PI token's price extends its recent decline amid the broader cryptocurrency market crash and despite the recent announcement of plans to distribute rewards to Know-Your-Customer (KYC) validators.

