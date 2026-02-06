Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Pi Network & Cryptos – American Wrap 06 February

Ripple (XRP) is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Bitcoin (BTC) edges up above $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as dust from the recent macro-triggered sell-off settles. The leading altcoin, Ethereum (ETH), hovers above $1,900, but resistance at $2,000 caps the upside. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) has recorded the largest intraday jump among the three assets, up over 10% to $1.35.

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.1400 at press time on Friday, recovering from a record low of $0.1300 registered earlier in the day. The PI token's price extends its recent decline amid the broader cryptocurrency market crash and despite the recent announcement of plans to distribute rewards to Know-Your-Customer (KYC) validators.