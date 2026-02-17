Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Jito & Bitcoin – American Wrap 17 February

Jito (JTO) has accelerated its rebound by more than 23%, trading at around $0.33 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The isolated price uptick comes amid widespread drawdowns in the crypto market and weak sentiment.

Ripple (XRP) edges lower at the time of writing on Tuesday, from the daily open of $1.48, as headwinds persist across the crypto market. A short-term support is emerging at $1.45, but a buildup of bearish positions could further weaken the derivatives market and prolong the correction.

Bitcoin has entered its fifth consecutive month of red candles, yet it still shows no clear signs of a long lower wick that would suggest strong buying support. At the same time, whale data indicates persistent selling pressure. A fresh dump could emerge if demand fails to absorb the supply.