Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, ETFs & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 November

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Monero (XMR), SPX6900 (SPX) and Jito (JTO) are edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday, despite the broader cryptocurrency market struggling to hold onto gains and extend recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $87,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls push for stability, following weeks of persistent declines. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also holding steady above key support levels.