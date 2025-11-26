TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, ETFs & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 November

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, ETFs & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Top Crypto Gainers: Monero, SPX6900 and Jito extend bullish momentum

Monero (XMR), SPX6900 (SPX) and Jito (JTO) are edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday, despite the broader cryptocurrency market struggling to hold onto gains and extend recovery.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady amid mild ETF inflows

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $87,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls push for stability, following weeks of persistent declines. Altcoins,  including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also holding steady above key support levels.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady amid mild ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady amid mild ETF inflows

Bitcoin is trading above $87,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls push for stability, following weeks of persistent declines. Altcoins,  including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding steady above key support levels.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies after massive correction

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies after massive correction

Bitcoin hovers around $87,700 at the time of writing on Wednesday after correcting more than 36% from its record highs of $126,199 in early October. The range-bound price action is further supported by mixed flows in spot Bitcoin ETFs. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as momentum show fading bearish signs 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as momentum show fading bearish signs 

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices hover around key levels mid-week after rebounding from support. The price action of these top three cryptocurrencies suggests fading bearish momentum in the technical indicators, hinting at a possible recovery in the coming days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.