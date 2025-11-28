TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 28 November

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 28 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP stalls in narrow range as whales sell while on-chain activity drops

Ripple (XRP) is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE risks 12% decline as whales exit 

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.1525 at the time of writing on Friday, as bears tighten their grip. Demand for Dogecoin has remained significantly suppressed since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets on a single day. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Editor's Picks

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Monero extends recovery as bulls aim for highest yearly close

Monero extends recovery as bulls aim for highest yearly close

Monero recovers nearly 2% on Friday, with bulls aiming to surpass the $419 resistance level. Steady interest from large-wallet investors keeps the XMR futures market warm. Monero targets its highest close since May 2021, led by a surge in XMR futures Open Interest and bullish bets.

Pi Network dips as gaming partnership impact wanes ahead of December token unlock

Pi Network dips as gaming partnership impact wanes ahead of December token unlock

Pi Network ticks lower by 4% on Friday after three consecutive days of trading in the green. The recent partnership between Pi Network and CiDi Games expands the PI token's utility in the real world. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.