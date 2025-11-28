Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 28 November

Ripple (XRP) is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.1525 at the time of writing on Friday, as bears tighten their grip. Demand for Dogecoin has remained significantly suppressed since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets on a single day.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.