Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 16 December
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA edges lower, weighed down by dwindling retail demand
Cardano (ADA) is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Tuesday, as sellers remain dominant in the broader cryptocurrency market. The smart contract token’s recovery potential has remained a pipe dream since the October 10 flash crash, despite support at $0.3707-$0.3775 holding steady.
XRP under pressure as retail interest wanes despite steady ETF inflows
Ripple (XRP) is finding footing above $1.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after a bearish wave swept across the broader cryptocurrency market, building on persistent negative sentiment.
Bitcoin falls with NFP in focus
Bitcoin trades lower on Tuesday, falling 3% over the past 24 hours to 87k amid cautious trading ahead of key U.S. data points that could affect the Fed’s rate path.
