Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 13 November

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 13 November
FXStreet Team

Crypto asset manager Grayscal files for US IPO

Grayscale Investment has filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), joining other industry players that are accelerating their presence in the country's equity markets.

XRP steadies uptrend as whales increase exposure

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Forecasting the decline after tree-wave recovery

In this technical article we’re going to look at the Elliott Wave charts of  Bitcoin BTCUSD  published in members area of the website. BTCUSD has recently given us a 3 waves recovery  that found sellers as expected. In this discussion, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave forecast and present the target area.

FXStreet Team

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend recovery despite ETF outflows, low retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend recovery despite ETF outflows, low retail demand 

Bitcoin is trading above $103,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, as bulls tighten their grip on the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also in the green, hovering above $3,500 and $2.50, respectively.

Bitcoin consolidates near $102,800 as market indecision persists

Bitcoin consolidates near $102,800 as market indecision persists

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading sideways around $102,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting persistent market indecision after encountering resistance earlier this week.

Quant eyes breakout rally as whales expand holdings

Quant eyes breakout rally as whales expand holdings

Quant price is up 11% by press time on Thursday, advancing towards the upper band of a consolidation range. The short-term recovery aligns with a surge in demand from large wallet investors, known as whales, and a risk-on shift among derivatives traders. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.