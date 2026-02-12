TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Aster & Cryptos – American Wrap 12 February

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Aster & Cryptos – American Wrap 12 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple teams up with Aviva Investors amid declining XRP market interest

Ripple (XRP) exhibits subtle recovery signs, trading slightly above $1.40 at the time of writing on Thursday, as crypto prices broadly edge higher. Despite the metered uptick, risk-off sentiment remains a concern across the crypto market, as retail and institutional interest dwindle.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster (ASTER) is extending its recovery for the third consecutive day with roughly 9% gains at press time on Thursday, approaching the $0.750 mark. The perpetual-focused Decentralized Exchange (DEX) partnered with Binance Wallet for an on-chain perpetuals trading challenge on Thursday. Derivatives data show that retail demand for ASTER remains elevated so far this week, boosting its Open Interest. 

Crypto Today: Ethereum, XRP hold baseline support as Bitcoin struggles to find upside strength

The cryptocurrency market has broadly stabilised so far this week, following the turbulence that characterised price action the previous one and pushed Bitcoin (BTC) down to $60,000 on Friday. 

FXStreet Team

