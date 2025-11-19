TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Arbitrum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 19 November

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Arbitrum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 19 November
FXStreet Team

Arbitrum Price Forecast: ARB near $0.22 as ‘Arbitrum Everywhere’ framework gains traction 

Arbitrum (ARB) edges lower, trading at $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday amid a steady decline in the broader cryptocurrency market. Since ARB hit $0.62 in August, marking its third-quarter peak, recovery has been elusive, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-off persists as Ripple developers eye DeFi expansion

Ripple (XRP) is largely in bearish hands, trading at $2.12 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A bearish wave is stirring volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market amid a prolonged sell-off.

Which key support levels for Bitcoin if selling pressure doesn’t ease in November?

November 2025 is witnessing a heavy wave of selling pressure on Bitcoin (BTC). This pressure has pushed the world’s largest cryptocurrency below 90,000 USD and wiped out all gains accumulated this year. The question now is whether the selling will ease soon.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH steadies near $0.18 as on-chain and derivatives data point to recovery

1INCH price hovers around $0.187 on Wednesday after facing rejection from the $0.207 level earlier this week. Rising large whale orders, buying dominance and positive funding rates suggest a recovery on the horizon. 

Dogecoin under pressure despite optimism in derivatives market

Dogecoin struggles to hold $0.1500, reflecting uncertainty in the broader crypto market. DOGE’s derivatives market shows signs of stability as Open Interest rises to $1.66 billion.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP brace for deeper losses as institutions pull back

Bitcoin is struggling to hold above $91,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as headwinds persist in the broader cryptocurrency market. Ethereum and Ripple are also in the red, following in BTC's footsteps. 

Aerodrome Finance Price Forecast: Key support under pressure despite 155 million token buyback

Aerodrome Finance corrects on Wednesday after an 8% bounce from a key support level the previous day. The Aerodrome buyback program now holds 155 million AERO tokens, accounting for 17% of the circulating tokens, reducing the supply pressure.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.