Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Arbitrum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 19 November

Arbitrum (ARB) edges lower, trading at $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday amid a steady decline in the broader cryptocurrency market. Since ARB hit $0.62 in August, marking its third-quarter peak, recovery has been elusive, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment.

Ripple (XRP) is largely in bearish hands, trading at $2.12 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A bearish wave is stirring volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market amid a prolonged sell-off.

November 2025 is witnessing a heavy wave of selling pressure on Bitcoin (BTC). This pressure has pushed the world’s largest cryptocurrency below 90,000 USD and wiped out all gains accumulated this year. The question now is whether the selling will ease soon.