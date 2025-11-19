Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Arbitrum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 19 November
Arbitrum Price Forecast: ARB near $0.22 as ‘Arbitrum Everywhere’ framework gains traction
Arbitrum (ARB) edges lower, trading at $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday amid a steady decline in the broader cryptocurrency market. Since ARB hit $0.62 in August, marking its third-quarter peak, recovery has been elusive, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-off persists as Ripple developers eye DeFi expansion
Ripple (XRP) is largely in bearish hands, trading at $2.12 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A bearish wave is stirring volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market amid a prolonged sell-off.
Which key support levels for Bitcoin if selling pressure doesn’t ease in November?
November 2025 is witnessing a heavy wave of selling pressure on Bitcoin (BTC). This pressure has pushed the world’s largest cryptocurrency below 90,000 USD and wiped out all gains accumulated this year. The question now is whether the selling will ease soon.
