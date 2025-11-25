Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Aave & Bitcoin – American Wrap 25 November

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading at $2.18 at the time of writing on Tuesday. A bearish wave is budding across the cryptocurrency market, triggering losses amid investors' rush to lock in short-term profits and protect their capital.

Aave (AAVE) rises slightly to trade at around $179 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Bulls are extending the four-day recovery that began from the $147 support level established on Friday.

Metaplanet (3350) said it drew a new $130 million loan from its Bitcoin-backed credit facility to fund new Bitcoin acquisitions, expansion of the Bitcoin income generation business and potential share repurchases.