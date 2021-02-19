VET stuck in a no-trade zone as bulls fight for breakout

VeChain is trading at $0.052 after suffering a rejection under $0.06. The token is within a choppy market, implying that consolidation will continue to take precedence. Read more...

DASH hits another colossal milestone as $600 beckons

The Dash rally is catching momentum after achieving its technical breakout target. At the time of writing, the token is seeking support above $300. A comprehensive look at the weekly chart shows that the rally is halfway to $600. Read more...

BNT on-chain metrics keep the spectacular rally on track

Bancor's price has rallied over 120% from its former all-time high and 1,165% from the lows in November 2020. The persistent rise in value has kept investor interest high in the altcoin, at the time of writing exchanging hands at $5.58. The bulls' attention has now been channelled to seeking higher support before resuming the rally backed by on-chain metrics. Read more...