Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswap, FTX Token & Swift — Asian Wrap 28 July

Leading banks now have an alternative to RippleNet for sending and receiving funds in a frictionless manner. The global provider of secure financial messaging is directly competing with the XRP network through SWIFT Go.Interbank messaging network SWIFT connects over 11,000 financial institutions globally. The giant aims to lower the cost of overseas bank transfers.

FTX Token price has failed to generate an impulsive rally off the June 20 low like other cryptocurrencies , disabling FTT from extending the new rebound beyond the 200-day SMA. It is another corrective stage in the context of a larger ascending broadening wedge pattern that began from the June 22 low. The digital token is capturing support at the 50-day SMA, but the corrective price structure points to a test of the June 26 low.

Uniswap price rebound has stuttered over the last four trading days showing no progress, despite the continuing surge in Bitcoin from the July 20 low, keeping the altcoin coiling in the symmetrical triangle. Even though UNI did provoke a bear trap, the bearish outlook is preserved until UNI can claim a daily close above the triangle’s upper trend line.

