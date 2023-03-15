Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswap, Filecoin & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 15 March

Uniswap Price Prediction: A V-shaped rebound rally could send UNI 13%
Uniswap price (UNI) has been trading with a bullish bias since March 12, a correction influenced by traders flocking to the decentralized exchange (DEX) to trade USDC for other digital assets like UNI. The influx caused a massive surge in trading volume, contributing to a revenue increase while catalyzing a recovery rally. Traders exchanging USDC dominated almost 55% of the trade on Uniswap DEX. The uptrend was bolstered by the US Federal Reserve's announcement of a new bank lending facility, inspiring investors' confidence.
Filecoin price explodes by almost 18% following the launch of Filecoin Virtual Machine
Filecoin marked a new milestone in its roadmap as the blockchain launched its very own Virtual Machine on Tuesday, bringing about a crucial change to the network. Kicking in the final step in the “Filecoin Masterplan”, Filecoin Virtual Machine intends to bring large-scale computation and unlock open data economy for web3.
Binance Coin price tests monthly highs despite Binance suspending deposits and withdrawals in the UK
Binance Coin price has been following the broader market’s lead rising by nearly 10% in the span of 24 hours to trade above $318.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO. Investors need to be cautious as matters could get dicey in the coming days due to the chaos caused by the collapse of traditional finance banks.
New York financial regulator denies reports of Signature Bank’s closure being related to crypto
The ongoing banking crisis in the United States has drawn a lot of attention from rumors and inaccurate information as to why two banks were shut down. Addressing one of them, the New York regulatory body discussed what went wrong that resulted in Signature Bank’s closing.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.