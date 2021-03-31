Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswab, Algorand & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 31 Mar

Uniswap Price Projection: UNI is set to decline 35%
Uniswap price printed an all-time high, reversed, and closed below the ascending wedge formation on March 23, triggering a 12% decline on March 24. UNI has discovered support at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), but well below average volume undermines the bounce’s credibility.
Algorand Price Analysis: ALGO unable to hold weekly gains
Algorand price had been drifting higher in an ascending channel before the sell-off in the cryptocurrency market last week. The downside has been contained by a trifecta of support defined by the 10-week simple moving average (SMA), the psychologically important $1.00, and the 0.236 retracement level of the 2020-2021 bull market at $0.936.
Bitcoin speculators have a new tool to hedge their spot market risk
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) formally announced today that it would expand its crypto derivatives suite by introducing a new Micro Bitcoin futures contract, beginning on May 3 if approved by regulators. The contracts will be sized at one-tenth of one bitcoin, cash-settled based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, and offer the same attributes and features of the standard bitcoin futures.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Swipe draws nigh to 50% technical upswing
Swipe is among the crypto assets in the green during the European session on Tuesday. It has incurred almost 10% gains over the previous 24 hours, and the bullish outlook seems intact.
OMG Network bound for massive move as $8 beckons
OMG Network has sustained an uptrend from the support embraced at $4. An ascending parallel channel has since March kept the bears in check. However, upward price action is still limited by the upper boundary resistance.
Trading veteran says Coinbase could be going bankrupt
Coinbase has, over the years, grown to become one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world. It is by far the most prominent digital exchange firm in the United States.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.