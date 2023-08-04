Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: TRON’s, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 4 August

TRON’s Justin Sun says Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, Optimism have performed well in shrinking DeFi ecosystem
The contagion from the Curve Finance exploit is spreading throughout the DeFi ecosystem. JP Morgan’s team of analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou penned a report on the state of DeFi and said that the ecosystem is in a shrinking or stalling mode.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Crypto is awaiting a signal to choose its direction
The crypto market capitalisation has seen little change over the past 24 hours, stabilising around $1.165 trillion. The Fear and Greed Index is also little changed at 54 since the middle of last week. The market has been waiting for new signals, equally ready to return to growth or continue to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall. Notably, COIN had fallen 20% before the buyer congestion level mentioned seemingly restored optimism in the network.
US SEC discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions
Ethereum (ETH) and Hinman are two of the most popular names in crypto that have been mentioned as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions.
Expert says demand for ETH futures ETFs will be fairly limited overall as investors want real deal, spot ETFs
Nate Geraci, President at ETF Store and renowned Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) educator has said that he expects demand for Ethereum futures ETFs to be fairly limited overall, adding that a combined product of BTC+ETH futures ETFs would have a better chance.
Brazil President calls to end USD trade dominance as BRICS add new nations to expedite de-dollarization
Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has advocated for a termination of the trade dominance of the US dollar (USD) as talks about new countries to the BRICS economic alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa continue.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.