Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tron, Dogwifhat & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 24 June

BNB saw a 4% gain on Monday following plans by former Coral Capital Holdings executives to launch a $100 million treasury focused on cryptocurrency through an unidentified public company under their control, according to a Bloomberg report. Former Coral Capital Holdings executives, including Patrick Horsman, Joshua Kruger, and Jonathan Pasch, are planning to raise $100 million to establish a BNB treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday, citing an investor’s document.

Dogwifhat edges higher at press time on Tuesday, holding the 20% gains from the previous day. A bullish engulfing candle, formed by a 20% surge, completes a morning star pattern, coupled with an 8% drop on Saturday, followed by a Doji candle. Typically, the pattern indicates a trend reversal after a downfall, projecting upside chances for WIF. The recovery rally challenges the sideways-moving 50-day and 100-day EMAs near $0.85. A closing above the dynamic resistances could prolong the meme coin’s recovery towards the $1.00 round figure.

Tron (TRX) stabilizes around $0.270 at the time of writing on Tuesday, following a 3.5% recovery the previous day. This recovery was supported as TRX reached a major milestone for the network, as the supply of Tether’s USDT stablecoin on the Tron blockchain has surpassed $80 billion, reflecting rapid growth and adoption. As the bullish momentum gains traction, the technical outlook suggests further recovery, targeting the $0.29 mark in the upcoming days.

