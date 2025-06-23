BNB sees gain as hedge fund executives plan $100 million investment in BNB treasury-focused company

Former executives of Coral Capital Holdings are reportedly planning to launch a $100 million BNB treasury for an unidentified company.

BNB saw a 4% gain on Monday following plans by former Coral Capital Holdings executives to launch a $100 million treasury focused on cryptocurrency through an unidentified public company under their control, according to a Bloomberg report.

BNB set to join league of treasury-focused cryptocurrencies

Former Coral Capital Holdings executives, including Patrick Horsman, Joshua Kruger, and Jonathan Pasch, are planning to raise $100 million to establish a BNB treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday, citing an investor’s document.

The investment will be made through a Nasdaq-listed company — yet to be revealed — which is reportedly controlled by the individuals. The fundraising is expected to be completed this June, after which the “unidentified” company will be renamed Build & Build Corporation. If successful, the deal would help establish a first-ever BNB treasury, after which the company will continue to grow its holdings.

The move will add BNB to a growing list of crypto assets that have been included in the treasuries of public companies. Alongside Bitcoin (BTC), several public companies have already announced treasuries for altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Hyperliquid (HYPE), offering shareholders indirect exposure to digital assets.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) hinted that the treasury reserve for BNB will launch on “a few other markets around the world,” per an X post on Monday. CZ shared that he “has heard” of a few companies planning to establish a BNB reserve. He also clarified that neither he nor Binance is directly involved in any process for creating a BNB treasury, but is in support of the developments.

CZ further noted that BNB is the native token of a public blockchain with no direct link to Binance Holdings or Binance exchange.

BNB saw a 4% gain over the past 24 hours as it looks set for a recovery.

Following a weekend of sustained risk-off sentiments, BNB rose above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after bouncing off the $600 psychological level on Sunday. The recovery above the 100-day SMA could see BNB retest a descending trendline resistance extending from May 27. On the downside, BNB could decline to $530 if it loses the $600 support level.

BNB/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are currently below their neutral levels but trending upward, indicating a weakening of bearish pressure.