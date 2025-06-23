BNB sees gain as hedge fund executives plan $100 million investment in BNB treasury-focused company

- Former executives of Coral Capital Holdings are reportedly planning to launch a $100 million BNB treasury for an unidentified company.
- The fundraising is expected to be completed this June, after which the company will be renamed Build & Build Corporation.
- BNB saw a 4% gain over the past 24 hours following the announcement.
BNB saw a 4% gain on Monday following plans by former Coral Capital Holdings executives to launch a $100 million treasury focused on cryptocurrency through an unidentified public company under their control, according to a Bloomberg report.
BNB set to join league of treasury-focused cryptocurrencies
Former Coral Capital Holdings executives, including Patrick Horsman, Joshua Kruger, and Jonathan Pasch, are planning to raise $100 million to establish a BNB treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday, citing an investor’s document.
The investment will be made through a Nasdaq-listed company — yet to be revealed — which is reportedly controlled by the individuals. The fundraising is expected to be completed this June, after which the “unidentified” company will be renamed Build & Build Corporation. If successful, the deal would help establish a first-ever BNB treasury, after which the company will continue to grow its holdings.
The move will add BNB to a growing list of crypto assets that have been included in the treasuries of public companies. Alongside Bitcoin (BTC), several public companies have already announced treasuries for altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Hyperliquid (HYPE), offering shareholders indirect exposure to digital assets.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) hinted that the treasury reserve for BNB will launch on “a few other markets around the world,” per an X post on Monday. CZ shared that he “has heard” of a few companies planning to establish a BNB reserve. He also clarified that neither he nor Binance is directly involved in any process for creating a BNB treasury, but is in support of the developments.
CZ further noted that BNB is the native token of a public blockchain with no direct link to Binance Holdings or Binance exchange.
BNB saw a 4% gain over the past 24 hours as it looks set for a recovery.
Following a weekend of sustained risk-off sentiments, BNB rose above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after bouncing off the $600 psychological level on Sunday. The recovery above the 100-day SMA could see BNB retest a descending trendline resistance extending from May 27. On the downside, BNB could decline to $530 if it loses the $600 support level.
BNB/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are currently below their neutral levels but trending upward, indicating a weakening of bearish pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI Tokens Price Prediction: Story, Virtuals Protocol rebound following sell-off after US strikes on Iran
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused a liquidation havoc of over $1 billion in the cryptocurrency market over the weekend, following US President Donald Trump’s direct involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flash recovery signals after rollercoaster weekend
The cryptocurrency market is gearing up for recovery following a geopolitical tension-triggered sell-off over the weekend after the United States (US) struck Iran's nuclear sites in support of Israel's campaign.
Quant Price Prediction: Award-winning payment platform eyes bullish reversal
Quant edges higher by 1% so far on Monday, after winning the Best Programmable Payment Platform at the Future of Finance Awards. The optimism surrounding Quant grows in the derivatives market, evident with the QNT Open Interest spike.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC rebounds to $102,000 as MetaPlanet buys the dip, geopolitical fears linger
Bitcoin (BTC) price rebounds slightly, trading around $102,000 at the time of writing on Monday after dipping to $98,200 the previous day. Institutional investors further supported the price recovery as MetaPlanet added 1,111 BTC to its treasury reserve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.