Tezos has been trading in a daily uptrend for the past two weeks and aims for a new leg up above its most recent high of $4.6. The trading volume of XTZ has declined significantly over the past 48 hours, indicating that a big move is underway.

XRP remains under a lot of pressure due to the SEC lawsuit and it seems that investors are not very interested in the digital asset anymore. Ripple hasn’t said much about the lawsuit which could extend to the end of 2021.

Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.