Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ opens the path to a 15% rebound in the short-term
Tezos has been trading in a daily uptrend for the past two weeks and aims for a new leg up above its most recent high of $4.6. The trading volume of XTZ has declined significantly over the past 48 hours, indicating that a big move is underway.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple faces significant selling pressure as network activity fades away
XRP remains under a lot of pressure due to the SEC lawsuit and it seems that investors are not very interested in the digital asset anymore. Ripple hasn’t said much about the lawsuit which could extend to the end of 2021.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM will see a 20% correction unless the buyers can prevent it
Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
The cryptocurrency market is relatively quiet towards the end of the European session on Thursday. Bitcoin is displaying some semblance of stability after the rejection from highs above $57,000.
XLM will see a 20% correction unless the buyers can prevent it
Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.
JP Morgan's SEC approved cryptocurrency product could function as a Bitcoin ETF
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States has given the go-ahead to JP Morgan to launch a Bitcoin exposure basket. The new product will work as a getaway for clients wishing to participate in virtual currency trading indirectly.
ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction
Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.