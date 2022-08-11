Is Tezos price action set to flip 180 degrees north?
Tezos (XTZ) price is bouncing on the euphoria of Wednesday when US CPI dropped below estimates and came out lower-than-expected, which for once means good news. It suggests that households will see their living costs stabilising a bit after a steep decline lasting six months. Although this number is very supportive and has seen XTZ price rally 8% thus far, one Dovish Fed member said that the Bank is not done with raising rates at all and still needs to keep hiking them at an excruciating pace, which could spell trouble ahead for cryptocurrency traders if they do not watch out.
