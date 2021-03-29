Stellar price has trended sideways for 33 days between $0.440 and $0.350, and on below-average volume on each day. The 8.5% decline on March 24 was exhausted by the 25th, and XLM closed with a hammer pattern on the weekly chart, putting traders on alert that bulls were back in control. Price has since rebounded to the middle of the channel at $0.395.

Polkadot recently bounced off support at $27 and is moving toward the coveted $40 level. The uptick in the price is not unique to DOT, because other cryptocurrencies have joined the party. Polkadot is doddering at $34 while technical levels gradually improve. The upswing will likely hit highs above $40 in the coming sessions.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have been gradually dropping for an entire last week, with both coins seeing a particularly sharp drop late on Wednesday, March 24th. The drop came in expectation of the expiry of $6 billion worth of options contracts, as many started selling their coins in expectation of a large correction. However, now that this has passed, the future looks a lot brighter for the two leading coins’ prices.



