Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Sui & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 06 January

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana (SOL) price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday, marking the largest single-day inflow since mid-December. Meanwhile, supportive on-chain metrics indicate a bullish outlook, hinting at further gains for SOL.

Sui Price Forecast: Extends rally with bullish indicators targeting $2.34

Sui (SUI) price trades above $1.95 near a two-month high at the time of writing on Tuesday, extending its rally after printing six consecutive green candlesticks. Positive on-chain and derivatives data further support the bullish momentum, while technical analysis suggests further gains, targeting the immediate resistance at $2.34.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE eyes $0.166 resistance after 30% surge

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the top performers in the crypto market since the beginning of the new year. The number one memecoin gained nearly 30% over the past four days, outperforming major cryptos amid a rise in the broader market sentiment. The move is reflected in the 21Shares 2x Dogecoin ETF (TXXD), which is one of the best-performing ETFs to start 2026, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

FXStreet Team

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash remains under selling pressure, extending its second bearish week and trading below $500 with over 2% decline at press time on Wednesday. The privacy coin experiences a consolidation in user demand as shielding pools consolidate.

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after falling to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Institutional demand shows mixed sentiment with alternating inflows and outflows this week. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.