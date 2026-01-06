Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Sui & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 06 January

Solana (SOL) price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday, marking the largest single-day inflow since mid-December. Meanwhile, supportive on-chain metrics indicate a bullish outlook, hinting at further gains for SOL.

Sui (SUI) price trades above $1.95 near a two-month high at the time of writing on Tuesday, extending its rally after printing six consecutive green candlesticks. Positive on-chain and derivatives data further support the bullish momentum, while technical analysis suggests further gains, targeting the immediate resistance at $2.34.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the top performers in the crypto market since the beginning of the new year. The number one memecoin gained nearly 30% over the past four days, outperforming major cryptos amid a rise in the broader market sentiment. The move is reflected in the 21Shares 2x Dogecoin ETF (TXXD), which is one of the best-performing ETFs to start 2026, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.