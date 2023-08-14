Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Rune & Hedera — Asian Wrap 14 August

Solana posts 10% weekly gains, with attention shifting to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium
Solana (SOL) price has recorded notable gains, outperforming cryptocurrencies with big market capitalizations like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It comes as the market holds out hope for a catalyst to drive the market, with expectations around the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) running bleak.
THORChain price rises 20% to beat Shiba Inu in weekend gains; Why RUNE may be due for a 25% crash
THORChain (RUNE) ranks the biggest gainer this weekend, boasting a multi-month high. The striking rally has seen RUNE beat Shiba Inu (SHIB) price in daily gains. The settlement layer token has also outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which continue oscillating along equilibrium levels in a market devoid of impulse.
Hedera price eyes 5% gains as short traders' take profit levels trigger new buy orders
Hedera (HBAR) price is trading with a bullish bias in an attempted recovery from a recent downtrend. The bullishness comes as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue in a range-bound movement, consolidating along an equilibrium level as the crypto market craves a catalyst.
Binance to close off all positions for ADA and MATIC perpetual contracts this week following SEC clampdown
Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volume, is set to delist all Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) perpetual contracts this week, a move driven by regulatory clampdown by the recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ex-SEC staff thinks a Republican president would be good for spot BTC ETF applications, cites partisan issues
Former US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official, John Reed Stark, has weighed in on the current stall in Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) approvals. He believes the current regulatory team will not approve any filings, citing partisanship in the regulators' office.
Allen Lin, or AzFlin, infamous for FrensTech meme coin rug pull, loses job at Uniswap DEX
Unremorseful, the bad actor calls his sacking a “net neutral” after gaining 600 new followers and Crypto Twitter villain status on X. Allen Lin lost his job with Uniswap after 14 months with the decentralized exchange (DEX), following a recent rug pull that saw investors lose 14 Ether (ETH) worth approximately $25,900.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.