Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Litecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 19 November

Solana (SOL) price trades around $140 at the time of writing on Wednesday after rebounding from a key support level the previous day. Canary Capital and Fidelity announced the launch of their spot Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), SOLC and FSOL, on Tuesday, lifting market sentiment amid growing institutional interest. The technical outlook suggests further upside if SOL holds above the weekly support level at $128.68.

Litecoin is up 4% at the time of publication in the early Asian session on Wednesday, joining the wider crypto market in staging a brief recovery from the downtrend over the past three days. However, the fundamentals of the Bitcoin fork have remained cautiously neutral.

Bitcoin started the week on a negative note and extended its decline by 2%, closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6). On Tuesday, BTC dipped to $89,253 but rebounded from the key psychological $90,000 level, ultimately closing the day higher at $92,960. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $92,600.