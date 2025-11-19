TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Litecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 19 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Litecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 19 November
FXStreet Team

Solana Price Forecast: SOL steadies near $140 as new spot ETFs launch, boosts sentiment

Solana (SOL) price trades around $140 at the time of writing on Wednesday after rebounding from a key support level the previous day. Canary Capital and Fidelity announced the launch of their spot Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), SOLC and FSOL, on Tuesday, lifting market sentiment amid growing institutional interest. The technical outlook suggests further upside if SOL holds above the weekly support level at $128.68.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC tests $95 resistance amid weak demand

Litecoin is up 4% at the time of publication in the early Asian session on Wednesday, joining the wider crypto market in staging a brief recovery from the downtrend over the past three days. However, the fundamentals of the Bitcoin fork have remained cautiously neutral.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP attempt recovery after a sharp correction

Bitcoin started the week on a negative note and extended its decline by 2%, closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6). On Tuesday, BTC dipped to $89,253 but rebounded from the key psychological $90,000 level, ultimately closing the day higher at $92,960. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $92,600.

FXStreet Team



Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.