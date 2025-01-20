Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Dogecoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 20 January

Solana Price Forecast: Are US traders dumping Bitcoin and XRP for SOL?
On-chain data trends show that positive speculation on potential altcoin ETF approval and volatility triggered by Trump’s memecoin launch saw SOL become the most in-demand asset among US investors. Will the SOL price advance above $300 or retrace toward $200?
Dogecoin traders jittery as Elon Musk’s DOGE faces possibility of lawsuit with Trump’s inauguration
Dogecoin (DOGE) rallies nearly 5% on Monday as crypto tokens gain momentum ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration event. The Washington Post uncovered a lawsuit likely to be filed against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as soon as the President-elect takes office.
Ether drops to four-year low against bitcoin as trump seen boosting largest cryptocurrency
Ether (ETH) slumped Sunday to its lowest level against bitcoin (BTC) since March 2021 as the world’s second-largest token extended losses against its larger rival.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin traders jittery as Elon Musk’s DOGE faces possibility of lawsuit with Trump’s inauguration
Dogecoin rallies nearly 5% on Monday as crypto tokens gain momentum ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration event. The Washington Post uncovered a lawsuit likely to be filed against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency as soon as the President-elect takes office.
Bitcoin reaches new all-time high above $109K ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Bitcoin’s price reaches a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday after rallying 7.1% the previous week. The recent rally is fueled by Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. The US Bitcoin spot ETFs also supported the BTC’s rally, recording a net inflow of $1.86 billion the previous week.
Bitcoin hits new all-time high, traders brace for market swings ahead of Trump inauguration
Bitcoin jumps to a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. Bitcoin open interest crosses $71 billion as crypto market heats up for Trump’s inauguration. Bitcoin volatility climbs to 73%, and bullish sentiment suggests traders expect short-term market swings, positioning for the upside.
Solana eyes $300 milestone as DEX volume hits $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA
Solana (SOL) price trades in the green around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day. Artemis data shows that SOL’s Dex trading volume reached a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.