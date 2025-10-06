TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & SPX6900 — Asian Wrap 06 October

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls aiming for record highs as on-chain and derivatives data turn positive

Solana (SOL) is trading in green above $230 at the time of writing on Monday, having gained nearly 9% in the previous week. Strengthening on-chain metrics and bullish derivative data signal rising investor confidence, with bulls setting their sights on the all-time high near $296.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Bitcoin price soared more than 10% last week, reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $123,800. If BTC continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $130,000. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 71, above the overbought conditions and pointing upward, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bullish crossover last week. Additionally, the rising green histogram bars above the neutral level further indicate a bullish momentum and continuation of an upward trend.

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX, MNT, INJ put a strong start to the week

SPX edges higher by almost 1% at press time on Monday, extending the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day. The meme coin’s rally also marks a breakout from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart, influencing a bullish cross in the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), signaling a stronger short-term recovery. The SPX rally approaches the 1.272 Fibonacci extension level at $1.6950, drawn from the $1.4804 peak from September 17 to the $0.9000 low from Tuesday. A clean push above this level could further stretch the rally to the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at $2.0135. 

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos (APT) price is down by almost 1% at the time of writing on Monday, following the 5% gains from the previous day. The Parallel execution blockchain token is poised for further growth, driven by a breakout of the descending triangle pattern, elevated retail demand, and the rising issuance of stablecoins on the network. 

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin forms Golden Cross as Shiba Inu, Pepe test EMAs

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin forms Golden Cross as Shiba Inu, Pepe test EMAs

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are taking a breather after two days of recovery. The derivatives data indicate elevated retail interest amid the general anticipation of a crypto market rally in October. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Bitcoin is trading near $120,000 on Friday after reaching a seven-week high of $120,960 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding near their respective weekly highs, reflecting steady demand from both institutions and retail investors.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin rallies nearly 7% so far this week as a strong month in terms of Bitcoin performance begins. Institutional demand rises, with $2.25 billion in spot ETF inflows, as well as continued BTC purchases from big corporates.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 