Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Ripple & Cardano – American Wrap 13 September

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB at risk of 40% drop
Shiba Inu price action is extremely bearish and under threat from a substantial push to new all-time lows. SHIB ended the prior trading week with a 8.5% loss and is currently down 5.4% to start this week. A move from $0.00000689 to $0.00000418 is the next primary swing south.
XRP price might plunge by more than 10%
Ripple (XRP) has been moving sideways since September 8. Buyers got caught in a bull trap on September 10 with a false breakout to the upside. Buyers that bought XRP on the break of that blue descending trend line got stopped out quite quickly and are now patient not to burn their fingers again.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA is bullish above $2.50, bearish below $2.30
Cardano’s price is very close to zones where it will need to decide on its present trend. Cardano will need to hold higher prices to prevent an overwhelmingly bearish event from occurring on the Ichimoku chart.
Shiba Inu price in ideal bearish trading conditions in the Ichimoku system. SHIB is trading below its 2021 VPOC (Volume Point-Of-Control). Oscillators support further downside momentum.
Ripple is in a sideways bandwidth, but headwinds point lower. Buyers doubt where to get in, fearing another bull trap. Expect a 10% correction and Ripple to break below $1 before buyers come in to defend XRP price.
Stellar on-chain activity explodes, signalling a bullish outlook for XLM
The drop in Stellar token’s price has been largely influenced by the crash in the overall cryptocurrency market. XLM is primed for a second leg up, as the network’s on-chain activity is on the rise.
Cardano price is at an area of inflection that could dictate the remainder of September’s trend. Ichimoku levels warn of imminent weakness and lower prices. Oscillators are mixed, with some supportive zones ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.