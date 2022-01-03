Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, MATIC & Ethereum – American Wrap 03 January

Shiba Inu, MATIC, Terra and Solana top the list of cryptocurrencies offering high returns
Top altcoins and memecoins Shiba Inu, MATIC, Terra and Solana continue to attract investment inflow from traders as they offered high returns in 2021. Analysts have a bullish outlook on these altcoins in 2022.
Shiba Inu price presents a buying opportunity before SHIB rallies 30%
Shiba Inu price has been on a sideways movement after its recent run-up. Moreover, this consolidation comes after a retracement that puts SHIB in a deep discount mode, ready for a reversal.
Ethereum struggles but bulls remain in control, ETH prepped for 50% spike
Ethereum price continues to battle below the Cloud and has displayed several primary bearish breakout trade setups – but bears are unwilling or unable to push ETH lower. However, several bear traps have been formed and could be the primer necessary to launch Ethereum higher.
Cardano price presents a bullish buying opportunity
Cardano price, like Solana, has set up a bottom reversal pattern, indicating a trend change is likely. A bounce off the immediate support floor will kick-start the bullish outlook for ADA and propel it to retest a crucial resistance barrier.
Why Dogecoin price could kickstart a 30% rally if this key resistance breaks
Dogecoin price appears to be preparing for a 30% upswing if the bulls manage to slice above one key area of resistance. A technical indicator suggests that there are more buyers than sellers in the market, adding credence to the optimistic forecast.
Bitcoin hashrate reaches all-time high as BTC celebrates 13th anniversary
The Bitcoin mining hashrate reached an all-time high over the weekend, just ahead of the 13th anniversary of the creation of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. BTC was launched by pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto on January 3, 2009.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL eyes 15% gains despite looming death cross
Solana price is at an inflection point that could make or break its near-term outlook. From a four-hour perspective, SOL is likely to kick-start a minor uptrend that will push it to retest crucial hurdles. Solana price has tagged the $168.14 support level twice.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.