Polygon (MATIC) price has had difficulty finding a supportive floor for bulls to get a foot in the door and price action moving higher. Now, however, a floor looks to have been identified at $0.62, with price action consolidating just above. This shows sellers are being met with plenty of buyers as the price is slowly trading sideways. Very silently price broke through the red descending trend line, opening the way for MATIC price to rally up towards $1.18, where it faces a triple cap to the upside.

Ethereum price has been dropping for quite some time and has found its way to levels that were last seen almost ten months ago. This pressure is further exacerbated by the crumbling DeFi ecosystem that is starting to take a toll on ETH’s market value.

Safemoon price keeps coming back from the dead, closing in on a key horizontal resistance at $0.0008000, where it set daily candlestick highs both on April 20 and on the frenzy May 12 price action. SAFEMOON current price action chart only goes back to January 2022 as the Safemoon contracts were updated on a 1000:1 consolidation in the transition from V1 to V2.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.