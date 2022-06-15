ApeCoin price has been down bad as are most altcoins due to the ongoing mess in the crypto ecosystem that seems to have begun after Terra’s downfall. Regardless, APE seems to be in worse condition as it slipped below the listing price.

Bitcoin price has not caught a break in the past week, with Wednesday's dismal price action making it the eighth consecutive day trading in the red. BTC has tested the psychological $20,000 level during the European session, but the bears have not been able to break it in the first attempt. The cryptocurrency bloodbath continues as now giant hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is suffering from the consequences of the Terra and Celsius Network fiascos.

SafeMoon (SFM) price is set to drop further after the market has tried to push against the current downtrend since last week. Unfortunately, a bounce off $0.000342750 was not enough and looked set to get another retest on the back of a significant catalyst this evening. That could be either the outcome of the emergency meeting from the ECB that got announced in early European morning trading or on the back of the Federal Reserve rate hike decision where polls are pointing to 75 basis points or even 100bp hikes to come.

