- ApeCoin price has crashed 38% below its listing price as the crypto markets continue to collapse.
- This downswing could send APE to retest the immediate psychological level at $3.
- A recovery above $5.02 will indicate the start of a bullish narrative for the NFT coin.
ApeCoin price has been down bad as are most altcoins due to the ongoing mess in the crypto ecosystem that seems to have begun after Terra’s downfall. Regardless, APE seems to be in worse condition as it slipped below the listing price.
ApeCoin price continues to bleed
ApeCoin price was listed at $5.02 on March 17 on many centralized exchanges like FTX, Binance and so on. Due to the NFT hype, the altcoin rallied 446% to hit a new all-time high at $22.49 on April 28.
Since this point, the ApeCoin price has been freefalling with no support level to prevent its collapse. The bearishness is a result of the interwoven crypto markets and platforms. With rumors of Three Arrows Capital being liquidated out of its position, sellers seem to have come back with a vengeance.
For APE, the breakdown of the $5.02 support level was followed by a 40% crash to where ApeCoin price currently trades – $3.09. If the sellers continue to offload their holdings as they have done so far, the chances of APE visiting $2.5 and $2 are not unlikely.
APE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if ApeCoin price bounces off the $3 psychological level and produces a daily candlestick close above $5.02, it will invalidate the bearish thesis. Furthermore, a bullish outlook will come into play if ApeCoin price produces a higher high above May 30 swing high at $7.46.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price remains bearish but is now above a support level that has historically marked bottoms for multiple bear markets albeit sometimes with a deviation below it. As sellers slow down their offloading, investors can expect Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins, in general, to start a minor relief rally.
Three Arrows Capital's Zhu Su speaks out after $400 million liquidation due to Celsius and Terra's LUNA fiasco
Three Arrows Capital, considered the world's most successful crypto hedge fund, was considered notorious for pushing the "supercycle" thesis and endorsing Avalanche, Solana, Polkadot, and Terra ahead of their rallies.
Can Dogecoin price handle another 60% crash?
Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend, which can clearly be seen on the weekly chart. The sudden collapse in May and June exacerbated the correction pushing DOGE to a stable support level, a breakdown of which could trigger another brutal crash.
This is the main reason why analysts are concerned about Ethereum price
Ethereum price plummeted in response to the sale of 65,000 Ethereum on Uniswap. The major squeeze negatively influenced the Ethereum price, driving a bearish sentiment among holders.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.