Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips back below $0.00002600 as price action undergoes a rejection by the monthly pivot at $0.00002550 after forming a bull trap. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slipping below 50, showing that investors’ interest is fading as traders are on edge due to the fact the new earnings quarter is set to kick in today, and FED comments this morning painted a possibly even more hawkish rate path for the near future. That last one is important for setting the scene of risk appetite in the coming weeks and months and is pushing SHIB price towards $0.00002200 for now, resulting in a 12% loss.

Ripple (XRP) price has investors worried after a strong rally on Monday under thin volumes got pared back during the ASIA PAC session. The issue is growing tail risks, with the FED signalling a more hawkish approach and French elections adding more weight to geopolitical concerns. As such, investors are not in a happy place and are looking to reshuffle their portfolios by cutting back on holdings of cryptocurrencies, with XRP price at risk of losing roughly 11% from said portfolio rotations.

