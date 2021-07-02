Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, SafeMoon, Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 2 July

XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable

XRP price is treading dangerously close to a support barrier, a failure to hold above this could lead to a revisit of June 26 and June 27 levels. This pullback is not bearish per se as it allows buyers an opportunity to accumulate, anticipating future gains.

Ripple’s developer arm, RippleX, announced its partnership with Mintable, an NFT marketplace. The collaboration allows developers and creators on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to leverage the XRP blockchain’s low transaction costs and low power consumption to securely and efficiently sell their works.

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON to catapult 26%

SafeMoon price has seen two attempts over the past week to climb past a critical resistance barrier. The failure of the most recent try has led to a downswing to a stable support barrier. SAFEMOON could either bounce here and head higher or slice through it to retest the range low.

SafeMoon price tested the range low on June 22 after a 30% crash. Since then, SAFEMOON has tried to slice through the resistance level at $0.00000338 twice but failed.

Binance Coin price snubs G-7 regulators, BNB targets 30% rally

Binance Coin price is nearing a pivotal point on the charts as BNB nears the apex of an ascending triangle pattern. Strong support along the 200-day SMA has been instrumental during the pattern development. If the cryptocurrency complex cooperates, the digital asset has the potential to rally beyond the 50-day SMA at $363.49.

On Friday, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) announced that Binance exchange was not registered to do business in the country. The FSA had also warned Binance in March 2018.