Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, SafeMoon, Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 2 July

XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is treading dangerously close to a support barrier, a failure to hold above this could lead to a revisit of June 26 and June 27 levels. This pullback is not bearish per se as it allows buyers an opportunity to accumulate, anticipating future gains.
Ripple’s developer arm, RippleX, announced its partnership with Mintable, an NFT marketplace. The collaboration allows developers and creators on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to leverage the XRP blockchain’s low transaction costs and low power consumption to securely and efficiently sell their works.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON to catapult 26%
SafeMoon price has seen two attempts over the past week to climb past a critical resistance barrier. The failure of the most recent try has led to a downswing to a stable support barrier. SAFEMOON could either bounce here and head higher or slice through it to retest the range low.
SafeMoon price tested the range low on June 22 after a 30% crash. Since then, SAFEMOON has tried to slice through the resistance level at $0.00000338 twice but failed.
Binance Coin price snubs G-7 regulators, BNB targets 30% rally
Binance Coin price is nearing a pivotal point on the charts as BNB nears the apex of an ascending triangle pattern. Strong support along the 200-day SMA has been instrumental during the pattern development. If the cryptocurrency complex cooperates, the digital asset has the potential to rally beyond the 50-day SMA at $363.49.
On Friday, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) announced that Binance exchange was not registered to do business in the country. The FSA had also warned Binance in March 2018.
These three DeFi tokens prepare to make a resurgence
Aave price declined 34% in the second quarter after six consecutive positive quarters that generated gains of over 200,000% for early investors. Compound price fell 15% in the second quarter after an explosive first-quarter gain of 130%.
Dogecoin has had a rough ride, but DOGE looks ready to jump to $0.35
Dogecoin had a solid recovery after the sell-off in major cryptocurrencies. Although Dogecoin previously broke a crucial bearish trendline, significant Fibonacci resistance is being tested at $0.28. The 55 simple moving average at $0.35 is the next level of resistance.
Ripple is dead money below $0.76
XRP price did engineer a 45% gain from the June 22 low to the June 29 high, but it does not meet the criteria of an impulsive recovery as volume was unimpressive. Today’s breakdown from a bearish flag pattern reflects the corrective temperament of the rebound.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.