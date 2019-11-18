Ripple price prediction XRP/USD bears unstoppable as the price slips under $0.2600 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP extended the decline and touched $0.2571 during early Asian hours, which is the lowest level since November 15. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2594, down 1.5% since the beginning of the day. A sustainable move below $0.2600 support bodes ill for XRP's short-term forecast, making it vulnerable to further losses.
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, XRP is hovering around pivotal $0.26, which is important for the short-term forecast. The longer, the coin hovers around this barrier, the worse is the technical picture. Currently, there are several important levels clustered both above and below the price; however, the way to the South seems to be the path of least resistance now.
NEO price analysis: NEO loses ground, unable to settle above $13.0
NEO reached the recent top at $13.44 on November 13 only to retreat to $11.75 by November 15. While the coin managed to recover to the area of $12.00 by the time of writing, it is still locked in a short-term bearish trend. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $861 million, has lost nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD drifts lower amid slow market
Dash has been losing ground since November 11. Now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $626 million, DASH/USD is changing hands at $67.67, down over 4% on a week-to-week basis. DASH has an average daily trading volume of $330 million. It is most actively traded against BTC on P2PB2B.
