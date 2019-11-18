Ripple’s XRP extended the decline and touched $0.2571 during early Asian hours, which is the lowest level since November 15. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2594, down 1.5% since the beginning of the day. A sustainable move below $0.2600 support bodes ill for XRP's short-term forecast, making it vulnerable to further losses.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, XRP is hovering around pivotal $0.26, which is important for the short-term forecast. The longer, the coin hovers around this barrier, the worse is the technical picture. Currently, there are several important levels clustered both above and below the price; however, the way to the South seems to be the path of least resistance now.

NEO reached the recent top at $13.44 on November 13 only to retreat to $11.75 by November 15. While the coin managed to recover to the area of $12.00 by the time of writing, it is still locked in a short-term bearish trend. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $861 million, has lost nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

Dash has been losing ground since November 11. Now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $626 million, DASH/USD is changing hands at $67.67, down over 4% on a week-to-week basis. DASH has an average daily trading volume of $330 million. It is most actively traded against BTC on P2PB2B.