Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Litecoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 25 June

Ethereum price is logging another up day after recovering the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Still, the gains have been timid, and the underlying volume does not reflect accumulation as ETH struggles with the February high. The smart contracts giant successfully tested the May 23 low and the 2020 rising trend line, but it has done very little to reveal bigger directional intentions.

Litecoin price is trying to recover support at the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) as LTC now trades in the upper half of the weekly range. The rebound has channeled minimal interest as daily volume has shrunk every day. Nevertheless, a permanent low may have been established on June 22, supported by the reversion to the 200-week SMA.

XRP price saw a swift breach of the overhead supply barrier, flipping it into support. This move indicates the presence of buyers; therefore, it is likely Ripple will continue to head higher. After the recent upswing, Ripple might undergo a minor pullback before ascending. XRP price continues to surge despite the 35% downturn between June 20 and June 22. Over the past 24 hours, Ripple has rallied roughly 15%, flipping the range low at $0.65 into a support floor.

