Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Fartcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 06 June

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP recovers after 9% drop amid improving market sentiment
Ripple (XRP) edges higher after a broader flash sell-off on Thursday, which saw the cryptocurrency market capitalization drop 4% to $3.4 trillion. XRP has recovered to trade at around $2.17 at the time of writing on Friday after dropping 9% on Thursday. This uptrend has the potential to continue into the weekend, underpinned by improving sentiment, with the United States (US) unemployment rate steadying at 4.2% in May.
Fartcoin extends rebound, decoupling from broader market flash crash amid potential listing on Coinbase
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), a Solana-based meme coin boasting a market capitalization of slightly over $1 billion, is extending its gains, trading at around $1.08 at the time of writing on Friday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market trades amid weak sentiment and declining interest from traders, as well as retail and institutional investors. Bitcoin's (BTC) outlook has remained downside-heavy since reaching an all-time high of $111,980 on May 22. Meanwhile, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hovers at around $103,477 at the time of writing on Friday, up almost 2% on the day following an over 3% drop on Thursday.
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
