Ripple’s XRP hovers around $0.22 during early Asian hours, off the intraday high of $0.2223. The third-largest digital coin has gained over 4% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market; however, the further upside may be limited

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.0 billion, has regained ground after a massive sell-off on Monday. ETH/USD hit the bottom at $132.48 and recovered towards $147.00 by the time of writing. The coin is 8% higher from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.

The legendary trader and tech analyst Peter Brandt is sure that the bearish potential of Bitcoin is not over yet.

The analyst published a chart of bitcoin futures on the CME exchange and pointed out to Head and Shoulders (H&S) pattern, which indicates a potential decrease towards $ 3,905.