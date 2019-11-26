Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.22 – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD recovery loses traction on approach to $0.2200.
- The coin may resume the downside if the resistance is not broken.
Ripple’s XRP hovers around $0.22 during early Asian hours, off the intraday high of $0.2223. The third-largest digital coin has gained over 4% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market; however, the further upside may be limited
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, XRP's short-term recovery is capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average)50 1-hour, located above $0.22. The longer the coin hovers around this barrier, the more the chance that the coin will resume the sell-off. Currently, there are several essential levels clustered both above and below the price.
Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$0.2200 - the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA50 1-hour
$0.2300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly
$0.2400 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-day resistance 2, the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, SMA50 4-hour, SMA100 1-hour
Support levels
$0.2150 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band
$0.2100 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, Pivot Point 1-month Support 2, the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band
$0.2000 - the lowest level of the previous day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
