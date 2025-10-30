Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cryptos & Zcash – American Wrap 30 October
XRP extends decline after Fed rate cut, Trump-Xi trade deal
Ripple (XRP) declines alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), trading above $2.45 at the time of writing on Thursday. The selling pressure in the broader cryptocurrency market followed the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.
Ondo Finance, Chainlink partner to bring financial institutions on-chain, tokenizing RWA
Ondo Finance and Chainlink are joining forces to advance the infrastructure for tokenized securities and bring financial institutions on-chain. The strategic collaboration will enable Ondo to utilize Chainlink's oracle services to ensure the seamless execution of tokenization for real-world assets (RWA).
Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400
Zcash (ZEC) upholds its bullish outlook, trading at around $360 at the time of writing on Thursday. The privacy-focused token has, over the past few weeks, edged higher, shrugging off volatility and risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
