TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Ondo Finance, Chainlink partner to bring financial institutions on-chain, tokenizing RWA

  • Ondo Finance taps Chainlink as the oracle provider for its tokenized securities.
  • The collaboration builds on existing joint initiatives between Ondo and Chainlink.
  • ONDO and LINK extend correction on Thursday, unmoved by partnership news.
Ondo Finance, Chainlink partner to bring financial institutions on-chain, tokenizing RWA
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ondo Finance and Chainlink are joining forces to advance the infrastructure for tokenized securities and bring financial institutions on-chain. The strategic collaboration will enable Ondo to utilize Chainlink's oracle services to ensure the seamless execution of tokenization for real-world assets (RWA).

Ondo Finance, Chainlink to bring financial institutions on-chain 

Ondo Finance announced that its partnership with Chainlink aims to tokenize RWAs, creating a suitable platform for leading institutions to move their assets and operations on-chain.

So far, Ondo has built one of the most prominent institutional ecosystems for RWA tokenization, boasting over 100 leading entities and spanning various blockchains and decentralized applications (dApps).

Tapping Chainlink's oracle services allows Ondo to advance the infrastructure, enabling institutions to move their services on-chain. The collaboration builds on existing initiatives between Ondo and Chainlink, which include leading banking institutions and capital markets stakeholders such as SWIFT and Euroclear.

Ondo stated that Chainlink will serve as its "official oracle provider for its tokenized securities, unlocking new DeFi use cases, such as vaults, structured products, lending protocols, and more." 

Chainlink boasts an institutional-grade data infrastructure, promising reliable data inputs across all supported blockchains for Ondo's tokenized stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

"By securing its tokenized stocks with Chainlink, Ondo is redefining how traditional financial instruments can operate on-chain in a programmable, composable, and globally accessible way," Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink co-founder, said. "This is how we build the next generation of capital markets."

Technical outlook: ONDO and Chainlink extend decline 

Chainlink is trading around $17.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, weighed down by the broader bearish wave in the cryptocurrency market. Its position below key moving averages, including the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $18.88, the 50-day EMA at $19.72 and the 100-day EMA at $19.83, highlights prolonged bearish sentiment.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 41 and declining indicates that bearish momentum is increasing. Investors will likely continue to reduce their risk exposure if the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) triggers a sell signal with the blue line crossing below the red signal line, as the indicator generally falls. Key areas of interest for traders are $15.72, previously tested on October 17, and $12.76, tested in early July.

LINK/USDT daily chart

As for ONDO, the token is largely in sellers' hands, trading at around $0.68 at the time of writing. Like LINK, ONDO sits below the 50-day EMA at $0.82, the 100-day EMA at $0.87 and the 200-day EMA at $0.89.

The RSI at 36 and falling toward oversold territory indicates that bearish momentum is intensifying. If the MACD indicator triggers a sell signal, the path of least resistance would remain downward, increasing the odds of ONDO sweeping liquidity at $0.62, a support level last tested in June.

ONDO/USDT daily chart

Still, ONDO could reverse the trend if investors buy the dip, citing ecosystem developments, including the partnership with Chainlink. Key targets are the 50-day EMA at $0.82 and the 200-day EMA at $0.89.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash upholds its bullish outlook, trading at around $360 at the time of writing on Thursday. The privacy-focused token has, over the past few weeks, edged higher, shrugging off volatility and risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Bitcoin slips below $111,000 as Fed hawkish tone offsets US-China trade optimism

Bitcoin slips below $111,000 as Fed hawkish tone offsets US-China trade optimism

Bitcoin price extends drop below $111,000 on Thursday after closing under a key ascending trendline the previous day. The Fed’s hawkish stance dampened risk appetite, pressuring Bitcoin and broader crypto markets.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound after Trump-Xi meeting

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound after Trump-Xi meeting

Bitcoin marginally increases, trading above $110,000 on Thursday after three consecutive days of declines this week. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, offer subtle signs of recovery at the time of writing

Hyperliquid stalls below $50 as RSI signals bearish divergence

Hyperliquid stalls below $50 as RSI signals bearish divergence

Hyperliquid struggles to overcome the $50.000 psychological resistance, consolidating below this level since Monday, as a bearish divergence in the RSI on the 4-hour chart suggests that buying pressure is waning.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.