Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 15 October

XRP rally likely as Ripple Swell conference is held this week
Ripple (XRP) trades above $0.5400 early on Monday. The altcoin added over 2% to its value on the day, ahead of a key event. Ripple, a cross-border payment remittance firm, is gearing up for its annual conference called Ripple Swell.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC eyes return to all-time highs
Bitcoin (BTC) trades close to $66,000 on Monday. The largest asset by market capitalization has noted a steady increase in its demand among traders since April 2024, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker CryptoQuant.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally, XRP recovers even as institutional demand for BTC, ETH ETFs slows
Ethereum (ETH) climbs above $2,500 on Monday, even as Spot Ether ETFs struggle to gain relevance among institutional investors. Spot ETH ETFs recorded three days of flows last week, after days of inactivity, according to data from Farside Investors.
