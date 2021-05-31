Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 31 May

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC continues consolidation as crypto market waits
Bitcoin price contraction in the form of a symmetrical triangle posits further volatility for the bellwether cryptocurrency in the near term. Ethereum price outlook remains unclear, but the emergence of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern does clarify the short-term price structure. XRP price hammer breakout on the three-day chart remains live.
Worst month for BTC price in 10 years: Five things to watch in Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week bearish or as a firm “buy” depending on the source — what happens next? After a week of uninspiring price performance, the largest cryptocurrency is still stuck in the lower $30,000 range. With inflation worrying traditional markets and summer months traditionally good for bulls, there may yet be cause for celebration. In Bitcoin, anything can happen, however, and surprises swing both ways.
Three reasons why Ethereum could crash to $1,200
Ethereum price seems to have found support on the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has paused the downswing momentarily. While a continuation of the rally seems logical, several on-chain metrics point to a rather off-putting outlook for ETH.
