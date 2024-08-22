Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Avalanche– American Wrap 22 August

Ripple is a clear winner in SEC lawsuit, says chief legal officer
Avalanche price set for surge as Franklin Templeton extends its L1 blockchain footprint to Avalanche
Crypto Today: Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum has gotten stronger, Bitcoin rallies past $61,000, XRP lags
Bitcoin made a comeback above $60,000, a key psychological level for BTC. BTC trades at $61,320, rallying early on Thursday. The asset climbed nearly 0.30% on the day. Data from Farside Investors shows Bitcoin ETFs have seen inflows of $236.6 million in the last five days and their net inflow since launch amounts to $17.6 billion.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin price trades between $57,000 to $62,000 levels
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices are expected to drop after struggling to break through critical resistance levels, and momentum indicators show bearish biases. In contrast, Ripple (XRP) is showing stability near its daily support level of $0.544, suggesting a possible rebound.
Bitcoin price holds above $60,000 despite negative on-chain metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $61,000 on Thursday, holding up on gains driven by the release of the Fed Minutes on Wednesday, which hinted at an interest-rate cut in September. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a modest inflow on Wednesday, while on-chain data doesn’t seem to support further price gains as Bitcoin OTC desk balances for miners surge and the long-to-short ratio stays below one.
Avalanche price set for surge as Franklin Templeton extends its L1 blockchain footprint to Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) trades inside a falling wedge pattern on Thursday, and a breakout would signal a bullish trend. As of Thursday, AVAX had gained 4%. The recent launch of investment firm Franklin Templeton’s and Agora's fully-collateralized US digital dollar, AUSD, on the Avalanche network suggests that the AVAX price will rally in the coming days.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.