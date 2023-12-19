FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Avalanche & Cryptos – American Wrap 19 December

Cryptos |
Share:

XRP price tethered around $0.60 as Ripple joins crypto titans to launch 2024 election play

Ripple (XRP) price is at an inflection point, amid prevailing optimism in the XRP market. It comes after the ecosystem's CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed plans to join other executives in the campaign for pro-crypto candidates.
Avalanche-based Coq Inu has joined the meme coin narrative, which has been an on-and-off trend during which many names pop up and disappear. Since the value of cryptocurrencies is primarily derived from demand and supply, these meme coins see stellar rises during the trending period and the opposite when the investors stop caring. 
COQ market cap and trading volume
Ripple CEO shared the cross-border payment remittance firm’s decision to fund the Political Action Committees backed by crypto companies in the US. Brad Garlinghouse said that Ripple is putting a stake in the ground and intends to support pro-crypto candidates to drive the country towards responsible crypto regulation.
 
 
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Ripple joins crypto firms in $78 million initiative to support pro-crypto candidates in US elections

Ripple joins crypto firms in $78 million initiative to support pro-crypto candidates in US elections

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the firm’s decision to support pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 US election cycle. Garlinghouse criticized the US SEC for regulatory overreach and stated the need for advancement towards responsible regulation. 

More Ripple News

Injective price hits new all-time high at $39.97, INJ sustains uptrend despite profit-taking

Injective price hits new all-time high at $39.97, INJ sustains uptrend despite profit-taking

Injective (INJ), the Artificial Intelligence (AI) finance blockchain, hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, with INJ price hitting $39.97. Injective negatively correlates with the largest asset by market capitalization, while Bitcoin price traded sideways last week, INJ rallied, yielding nearly 64% weekly gains.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin price could climb to $45,000, alongside updates in Spot Bitcoin ETF filing by BlackRock

Bitcoin price could climb to $45,000, alongside updates in Spot Bitcoin ETF filing by BlackRock

Bitcoin price rally to $45,000 is likely with the recent updates in Spot Bitcoin ETF applications. The anticipation surrounding Spot Bitcoin ETF has increased as BlackRock amended its application, filing a registration statement ahead of the new product offering.

More Bitcoin News

Cardano could rally 14% to $0.70 as TVL holds above $425 million

Cardano could rally 14% to $0.70 as TVL holds above $425 million

Cardano’s Total Value Locked held above the $425 million mark early on Tuesday, easing slightly from the all-time high from December 14. The asset, considered Ethereum killer, yielded 11% weekly gains for holders.

More Cardano News

Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023

Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location