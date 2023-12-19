Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Avalanche & Cryptos – American Wrap 19 December

XRP price tethered around $0.60 as Ripple joins crypto titans to launch 2024 election play
Ripple joins crypto firms in $78 million initiative to support pro-crypto candidates in US elections
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the firm’s decision to support pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 US election cycle. Garlinghouse criticized the US SEC for regulatory overreach and stated the need for advancement towards responsible regulation.
