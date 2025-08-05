Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PUMP, Mantle & Bitcoin – European Wrap 5 August

Here’s the core problem: The U.S. government spends way more money than it earns. To fill the gap, it borrows trillions of dollars. But fixing this by cutting spending would crash the economy. At the same time, the U.S. buys more from other countries than it sells — this trade deficit has been growing for decades. To keep this system alive, the government prints more dollars and convinces foreigners to keep buying U.S. debt.

Mantle (MNT) price extends gains on Tuesday, trading at around $0.87 at the time of writing after Monday's almost 20% surge. The token known for bridging Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) by ensuring security and scalability is experiencing an influx of capital underpinned by institutional and retail interest.

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges higher by over 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the recovery for the fifth consecutive day. A whale has bet over $3 million on PUMP’s uptrend as it nears a breakout rally, underpinned by the stable revenue in the meme coin platform.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.