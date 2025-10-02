TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Cryptos & XRP – American Wrap 02 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

POL price lags breakout as stablecoin provider AlloyX launches tokenised money market fund on Polygon 

POL price edges lower, trending against bullish odds in the broader cryptocurrency market on Thursday. Attempts to push beyond a short-term supply range between $0.2405 and $0.2438 hit a roadblock, increasing downside risks toward support at $0.2104.

Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs are attracting strong inflows, fueling buying momentum across crypto.

 

Ripple Forecast: XRP nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

 
 

