POL price edges lower, trending against bullish odds in the broader cryptocurrency market on Thursday. Attempts to push beyond a short-term supply range between $0.2405 and $0.2438 hit a roadblock, increasing downside risks toward support at $0.2104.

Adoption developments suggest that POL still has an opportunity for a larger upside run. The odds of this potential bullish outlook could increase if the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) meets market expectations and cuts interest rates by 25 basis points in October. Lower rates are often catalysts for the crypto market in general, as traders increase risk exposure to riskier assets.

AlloyX launches tokenized MMF on Polygon

AlloyX, one of the leading stablecoin providers in Asia, has launched a compliant tokenized money market fund (MMF) exclusively on the Polygon blockchain. Hong Kong’s Standard Chartered Bank has been chosen as the sole custodian for the MMF, which aims to deliver institutional-grade yields on-chain via a digital asset called the Real Yield Token (RYT).

According to Polygon, RYT allows investors access to the MMF assets “while unlocking onchain yield through Polygon-native strategies.” The token operates daily settlements and publishes selected data on-chain to ensure transparency.

Additionally, Polygon and AlloyX will collaborate on a wide range of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) initiatives and strategic integrations.

“The launch adds momentum to Polygon’s role as the preferred chain for global payments and tokenization. Long-term stability, low cost, and near-instant finality make Polygon stand out as financial markets pivot toward on-chain settlement,” Polygon stated.

Technical outlook: Assessing POL’s technical outlook

POL struggles below the key moving averages, including the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2405, the 50-day EMA at $0.2438 and the 200-day EMA at $0.2581.

If bulls don’t manage to flip the 50-day and 100-day EMAs into immediate support levels, it would be difficult to sustain the recovery that started last week, following the persistent decline through September.

POL/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had risen to 46, is beginning to show weakness, suggesting that bullish pressure is easing. This, coupled with potential profit-taking, could lead to POL correction toward the short-term support at $0.2293 and the next demand area at $0.2104.

If bulls push POL above the immediate 100-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, the narrative could flip bullish, supported by adoption developments. Key targets are the resistance tested at $0.2966 in early September and $0.3342 in February.