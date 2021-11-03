Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Litecoin & Stellar Lumens — Asian Wrap 3 Nov

Polkadot enters price discovery mode as DOT targets $100
Polkadot price has continued to display its leadership as an outperformer in the altcoin market. However, because it has made new all-time highs, it has entered into price discovery mode, which means the highs are unknown until market participants establish them. But buyers should be on the lookout for any weakness or drop in momentum for a steep pullback.
Litecoin buyers are piling up before LTC’s massive pump to $250
Litecoin price action, like many altcoins, has been relatively stagnant over the past two weeks. Except for the big spike higher on October 20th and the subsequent spike lower on October 27th, little movement worth note has occurred. But that is about to change.
XLM price remains unchanged as buyers wait for Stellar to hit $0.55
XLM price continues to consolidate, but it may be nearing a fantastic bullish breakout zone ahead. The combination of a conversion to a bull market and the anticipated break of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern has buyers waiting for confirmation before entering any long trades.
US Senator says Bitcoin is a decentralized digital gold while analysts expect a $100K BTC
Bitcoin is considered the standard by US Senator Cynthia Lummis. Lummis considers other cryptocurrencies as securities due to their pump and dump nature. Other cryptocurrencies require ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.