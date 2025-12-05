Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Zcash & XRP – Asian Wrap 05 December

Pi Network (PI) edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) experience a surge in inflows. Technically, the pullback in PI risks further losses, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is flashing a sell signal.

Zcash (ZEC), MYX Finance (MYX), and Dash (DASH) are the top-performing assets in the top 100 cryptocurrency list over the last 24 hours. The privacy coin leads the rally while MYX and DASH struggle to clear their 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Ripple (XRP) is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.