Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Bitcoin & Aster — Asian Wrap 17 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Bitcoin & Aster — Asian Wrap 17 November
FXStreet Team

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

PI/USDT daily price chart

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Can BTC, ETH, and XRP hold key support levels?

Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6) last week and declined nearly 10%. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC hovers around $95,300. If BTC finds support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253, it could extend the recovery toward the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Starknet, and Zcash recovery at risk

Aster is down roughly 3% at press time on Monday, after a 14% surge from the previous day. The Binance-backed perpetuals-focused Decentralized Exchange (DEX) risks a steeper correction as it reverses from the $1.29 resistance level, marked by the October 14 low. The immediate support for ASTER is the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart at $1.19, followed by the 50-period EMA at $1.12. If these crucial moving averages fail to absorb the pullback, it could threaten the $1.00 psychological level.

ASTER/USDT 4-hour chart

FXStreet Team

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) begin the week on a cautious note, trading near their respective support levels. Market sentiment remains fragile following last week’s volatility, with BTC, ETH, and XRP correcting by nearly 10%, 14%, and 7%, respectively.

Aster (ASTER), Starknet (STRK), and Zcash (ZEC) trade in the green over the last 24 hours, struggling to retain gains while the broader cryptocurrency market is in the red. The technical outlook of Aster and Zcash remains mixed as bearish potential arises.

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor claims the company did not sell any of its Bitcoin, following rumours that the firm moved over 40,000 BTC across several wallets, according to the Arkham Intelligence dashboard.
Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.