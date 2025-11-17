Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.

PI/USDT daily price chart

Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6) last week and declined nearly 10%. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC hovers around $95,300. If BTC finds support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253, it could extend the recovery toward the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Aster is down roughly 3% at press time on Monday, after a 14% surge from the previous day. The Binance-backed perpetuals-focused Decentralized Exchange (DEX) risks a steeper correction as it reverses from the $1.29 resistance level, marked by the October 14 low. The immediate support for ASTER is the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart at $1.19, followed by the 50-period EMA at $1.12. If these crucial moving averages fail to absorb the pullback, it could threaten the $1.00 psychological level.