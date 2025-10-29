TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 29 October

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pi Network Price Foreast: PI recovery faces token unlock, CEXs inflow risk

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout. The technical outlook is bullish, while the near 120 million PI tokens to be unlocked in November and rising inflows over Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) could provide headwinds.  

Chart

France debates 2% Bitcoin reserve bill

France's National Assembly debates a bill on October 28, 2025, to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The LIOT group’s proposal targets 2% of Bitcoin’s supply—420,000 BTC—over 7-8 years. A public institution would oversee holdings, positioning Bitcoin as "digital gold" to bolster economic resilience.

Crypto market continues to retreat

The crypto market cap fell by another 1% to $3.81 trillion over the past 24 hours, continuing its retreat. On Monday, the 50-day moving average acted as resistance, stumbling the market's recovery. The Trump coin is bucking the market trend, gaining more than 15% in 24 hours and 35% in 7 days.

